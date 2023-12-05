



Torrevieja council has approved the tender for a contract to replace the equipment and technical floor of the municipal gym in the ​​ Ciudad Deportivo de Torrevieja. The base tender budget is 258,669 euros (VAT included). On awarding the contract the winning company must provide the new equipment within a period of three months.

There will be more than 30 new pieces of gym apparatus purchased with this contract, including a machine adapted for people in wheelchairs, bicycles, ellipticals, spinning, as well as dumbbells, bars, and much more. The four new bikes alone are valued at 20,000 euros. A part of the budget will also be allocated to the complete renovation of the technical floor.

The gym was opened, along with other facilities, in the so-called racket area of ​​the sports city more than a decade ago. In 2010, the Nelson Mandela rugby field, eleven tennis courts and seven paddle tennis courts, were also opened on the same premises. The latter have been closed for years due to their poor state of conservation and security. The gym opened at full capacity in 2011.

Also in the pipeline is the renovation of the artificial turf of the rugby field at a cost of almost one million euros – 985,096 euro.

Although much more delayed in the processing, is the drafting of the project for the repair of the paddle tennis courts, a project that Councillor Diana Box has been promising for four years. She said in March 2022 that the project was imminent and estimated the investment at 600,000 euros.