



The Department of Education plans to issue new rules that, among other issues, will regulate the use of mobile phones in schools and institutes in the Valencian Community. This was announced on Monday by the regional Secretary of Education, Daniel McEvoy, who also announced that the Ministry is to carry out a restructuring of the Vocational Training (FP) map, since he considers that the planning that has been done so far is “inadequate.”

McEvoy said that the Department of Education wants to listen to the opinions of experts before introducing changes to the regulations, focusing on two aspects: the use of mobile phones and the fight against bullying.

He added that, in principle, the Consell is not in favour of “excessively restrictive legislation” with respect to mobile phones, but it is necessary to introduce a framework decree that makes it clear “how and when these devices can be used.”

With respect to bullying, it is essential not only to address cases of bullying, but also to motivate prevention, before bullying occurs, something that they hope to include in this new decree that is to be announced for the year next.

He then spoke about studies, in the autonomous community, for the distribution of vocational training. Thus, the Department of Education is going to commit to “correct planning” of vocational training studies based on the profile of each town or region where they are located, so that, for example, an industrial city has the training cycles appropriate to local needs.

McEvoy implied that until now the implementation of training cycles was often due to ” unpredictable decisions and without first having the necessary classrooms and infrastructure”, hence he advocated a restructuring of the vocational training map and a correct planning.