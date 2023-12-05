



The Orihuela City Council has commemorated Disability Day, in an emotional event held in the Plaza del Carmen and, in parallel, in the Orihuela Costa town hall.

According to the councillor for Social Welfare, Agustina Rodríguez, “this important date shows our commitment as a Government Team to work towards inclusion and diversity in our municipality in all areas”.

In addition to the reading of a manifesto, the Department of Social Welfare has also organized two training activities for professionals who work in this field. One was held on November 24 while the other activity, a conference on autism will be held on December 26 and 27 at the La Lonja Auditorium.

Manifesto in Orihuela Costa

At the same time, the town hall in Orihuela Costa hosted another reading, which was presented by Luis Manuel Carcedo Moya, director of Cáritas Orihuela. This event was also attended by the councillor of Costa, Manuel Mestre.

The manifesto focused on “Inclusive Cities for All”, in which emphasis was placed on “the growing acceptance that disability is part of the human condition.

Councilor Mestre highlighted his commitments set out in the manifesto adding that he is committed to improving issues related to disability and people who suffer from them.