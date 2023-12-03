



This coming Saturday, December 9, from 11 am to 1 pm, American author and local resident Nancy Blodgett Klein will be signing copies of her four well-reviewed books at Carmen’s restaurant, located at Calle Fray Angélico, 11, in Urb. El Chaparral, Torrevieja.

Klein will be doing this activity as part of a Christmas-themed table top sale for La Siesta Evangelical Church. In addition to the book signing, there will be handmade Christmas cards for sale, Christmas decorations and gifts, English books, handbags, jewelry and baked goods.

Nancy Blodgett Klein worked as a journalist as well as a magazine editor in the Chicagoland area after receiving a master’s degree in journalism from Boston University. She also holds a master’s degree in education from Roosevelt University. She has worked as a public school teacher including as a bilingual teacher to mostly Mexican students.

She is now retired and living in Orihuela Costa where she keeps busy with yoga, singing in Crescendo International Choir, participating in the Torrevieja Writers Circle and two book groups. She has published four books, Torn Between Worlds, Life Lessons, Guidance for all Ages, What’s So Special About Spain? and Growing a Top-Notch Family Tree with Stories from its Branches.