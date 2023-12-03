



Although there would be a distinct lack of money to spend by the Orihuela City Council, certainly we all know on the coast, for a period of eight days in October the council employed two municipal treasurers, instead of one, two treasurers with exactly the same functions, when only one is established in the Job schedule.

This was revealed by Ciudadanos councillor Luisa Boné, the previous government’s HR manager, between October 2 and 10, two treasurers, a situation that Boné describes as “anomalous and legally impossible”, given that the position can only be occupied by one incumbent, even if it is on an interim or provisional basis.

As such, the City Council has had to pay two salaries and meet two Social Security bills for two municipal officials doing the same job during the same period of time. “Which of the two really carried out the work during those days, who signed?”, Boné asks herself.

The Ciudadanos councillor denounced that after requesting access to the file due to complaints from the treasurer who was dismissed, she has still not been allowed to look at the information more than a month after requesting it.

While we are on the subject of council staff picking up their salaries for doing nothing, I can think of at least 25 more, starting with the Mayor!