The Patron Saint festivities continue in Torrevieja. The highlight for Monday could be the dancing and chocolate in the main square, which is where the stage is once again located for many of the outdoor concerts to take place.
Tuesday sees a mini disco in the afternoon, followed by a “Super Hits” pop concert in the evening.
Wednesday is a holiday, but the festivities continue, with a major paella festival and competition.
The so-called “big heads” will also parade at a number of times throughout the week, but Thursday could be an interesting day as there is an event around noon, followed by a mascleta (noisy fireworks), then pirates, and more of the big characters throughout the afternoon.
Friday again is a notional holiday, and a fairly quiet day for the fiesta., but on Saturday there is a tribute “El Canto del Loco” in the square, and Sunday sees a sports gala and theatre for children in the Virgen del Carmen.
Full details of the schedules can be obtained in the tourist information office in Torrevieja, where you can also get information about the Pascual Flores, the tall ship which is open to visitors from Wednesday to Sunday until the end of January.
Whilst you are in Torrevieja, be sure to visit the nativity scene, and the Christmas tree, but if you want a different representation of the latter, Guardamar is the place to go, as they have a tradition of producing “different” trees, and this year, it is knitted.
