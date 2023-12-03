



As a result of an article published in the local English newspapers, ‘Costa Blanca Morris Dancers’ may appear on UK TV sometime next year.

The company responsible for filming the popular Channel 5 TV programme ‘Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun’ spent a day filming Morris ‘Squire’, Jean, and her husband, Dave, who is also in the accompanying band, as they prepared for the dancers to perform during a recent Craft Fair held in the garden and Community Hall outside Campoverde Church.

As well as filming the dancing and stalls at the Craft Fair, the TV crew followed the group to a social meal afterwards at ‘El Bar S C’ in the nearby village of San Cayetano. Here, the dancers were persuaded to dance again, to the delight of the customers, and two of the film crew were so enthusiastic about the performance that they asked if they could join in!

Currently believed to be the only Morris team in Spain, ‘Costa Blanca Morris Dancers’ perform at indoor or outdoor social or charity events and are always looking for new members, men or women of any age.

The dancers practice every Friday afternoon from 4 – 6pm at the Ayuntamiento, Plaza Florida, Pinar de Campoverde 03191 (near Pilar de la Horadada).

No previous experience is necessary as training will be given, so if you are looking for a fun and not too strenuous form of exercise, contact the Squire, Jean Tonge, by e-mail at costablancamorrisdancers@yahoo.com