



The Orihuela Chamber of Commerce is moving to the coast as it prepares to open a new office in Orihuela Costa.

The president, Mario Martínez, announced the plan during a celebration of the Oriola Economy Night in La Lonja on Thursday, at a gala in which awards were made to local businesses.

He said that the Chamber of Commerce, situated in Centro Comercial Cabo Roig, in a building previously occupied by La Caixa Bank, will not only provide valuable advice and services to companies in the area, but it is also born with the vocation of creating synergies between the business fabric across the entire municipality. “It will serve our most economically dynamic territory, which is Orihuela Costa,” Martínez said.

The event was also attended by the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, and the president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Toni Pérez, along with the mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara.