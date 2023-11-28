



The recent Christmas Fayre at the Marina Bar Calle de las Rosas was yet another outstanding success, raising money, this time, for “Age Concern”. The Fayre opened with “Costa Blanca International Band” playing familiar Christmas carols and setting the scene for a fun afternoon.

Various stalls opened, selling gifts, decorations, cakes, paintings etc. and patrons had the chance to win wines and spirits on the “Tom Booza” participate in the Raffle and try to name the bear with a chance to win him.

At four o’clock Santa paid a visit to see the children and hand out gifts, some children sitting on his lap looking rather like adults but who cares it is coming up to Christmas after all.

The event raised a very acceptable 1,300 Euros for the charity and organizers David and Lorraine Whitney were more than pleased with the result which matched previous years. A big thank you must go out to the new team at the bar, Steph, Dawn, Hayley and Mason who worked their socks off at this, their first Christmas Fayre, running the bar.

Thanks to, to Mary Flynn and to Margaret Forshaw for their generous donations and to all those people who kindly donated to this event, you are all very much appreciated. The next event on the Marina Bar’s calendar organized by David and Lorraine is the ever popular “Mingle Bells” on Fri.15th Dec at 2pm which is booking up very fast. Consisting of a two course Christmas lunch, raffle, quiz and spot prizes it is sure to be another fun afternoon. Tel 965 70 5907 for further details.

Finally, all the very best to Rita and Dave Monaghan who ran the bar for eighteen years making many friends along the way. Good luck, health and happiness for the future.