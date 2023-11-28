



The sea campaign from the Torrevieja’s Poniente breakwater got underway this week with the loading of a 9,000-ton Norwegian merchant ship bound for the United Kingdom, with similar exports expected to continue for the next three months.

The main use of this bulk salt, extracted from the pink lagoon in recent months, is to combat ice and snow which is beginning to accumulate on roads, paths, streets and accesses to homes across Europe.

As Atlantic fronts have been sweeping the Europe since October, many countries have already begun to use last year’s reserves which they will need to replenish for the winter ahead.

The New Leasing Company of the Salinas de Torrevieja (NCAST) has recently stated that it expects to export up to one hundred thousand tons for its regular clients in the northern European market which will be put to the same use. Loading a bulk cargo merchant ship takes approximately 24 hours, with this week’s consignment expected to be followed by similar deliveries in the coming weeks.

When the need for salt in volume and quality for roads is pressing, Torrevieja’s offer is always attractive in a competitive market. Indeed, Torrevieja can provide sea salt for de-icing that releases much less residue on the surface than rock salt. And, above all, the port can guarantee a loading period of just one day for shipments of five thousand tons and two for more than ten thousand, through the technology that allows salt to be transported directly from the storage area to the Poniente dock, with a pneumatic conveyor belt.

The average number of annual loads of salt exported from the dock operated exclusively by the salt mine is about 100 ships.