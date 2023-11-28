



The Costa Blanca International Concert Band gave it’s first, very successful, concert at the end of October in San Miguel. This was followed by the popular annual Remembrance Day Service in Mil Palmeras Church, to a congregation of hundreds.

Last weekend the band played for Christmas Fayres at the Rolling Pin, Quesada and the Marina Bar, Torrevieja, both of which were very well attended.

Moving into December the band will be very busy playing carols in many different locations, here are some of the events:

Saturday 2nd. December, Oasis Bar, San Luis, Christmas Fayre, the band playing at 5.30pm.

Sunday 3rd. December, the Madhouse, La Fuente 11am.

Thursday 7th. December, Tesco, Quesada 12 o’clock,

Friday 8th. December, Quesada Fish and Chips 5pm,

Sunday 10th. and 17th. December, Zoco Market 11am,

Saturday 16th. December, ‘Carols in the Square, Pilar de la Horadada 12 o’clock,

Monday 18th. December, Tesco, Quesada 12 o’clock,

Tuesday 19th. December, Captains Table, Punta Prima 7pm,

Thursday 21st. December, Emerald Isle, La Florida with Stevie Spit 3pm.

These are some of the dates we have, you will see us playing carols in other bars and restaurants during the month, we look forward to seeing you.

The band is now totally international with musicians from Spain, Norway, Germany and the UK.

We are always looking for more players to join us, contact Graham on 711056343 or email robinsongraham256@googlemail.com. Alternatively, just come to one of our rehearsals. We rehearse every Friday, downstairs at the library in San Miguel from 4.30pm.to 7pm, where you will be made very welcome.