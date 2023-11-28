



No bids for the 775,000 euro school improvement project.

The Colegio Los Dolses de Orihuela Costa has been waiting for years, as the Department of Education fails to come up with a meaningful investment plan, which would bring absolutely essential improvements to the centre.

As the facility continues to be saturated by new students throughout the entire school year, Los Dolses now has over has 700 students, 85% of which are from overseas.

However, the planned investment of 775,000 euros (VAT included) has remained nothing more than a political void as no company seems to be interested in taking on the contract. Despite much of the work being absolutely essential.

Plans include repairs to fix the defects in the fencing and party walls, necessary because of the construction of illegal housing authorised by the Orihuela City Council. There is also a need to renew the facades of the building and make improvements to the Nursery and Primary playgrounds with the replacement of playground furniture and demolition of other concrete components.

The gymnasium roof is in desperate need of repair and the demolition of the Pilota Valenciana courts as well as refurbishment of the kitchen – which is only 64 square metres, serves two meal sittings with a total of 400 diners.

With no offers received by contractors willing to carry out the work it has taken the Orihuela Council four months to close the file certifying that the contract is void. One constructor told the local press that the allocated amount of 775,000 euros was not going to scratch the surface of the many tasks that need to be done.

The Generalitat will now have to rethink the tender price to make it more attractive for companies in the sector.

Los Dolses and the Playas de Orihuela Schools are also accommodating the school population that should have gone to the new prefabricated school, the third public Infant and Primary school on the coast, which has not yet been built because the City Council continues to dither about finding suitable land for its construction.

Los Dolses school is in need of urgent expansion having doubled the number of its students in five years. The School, the first public one to be built on the Oriola coast, has 31 classrooms although the actual capacity is only 18, but despite converting several additional areas into classes, including a teachers’ staff room and the library, children continue to be taught in school corridors and as they sit on floors in overcrowded classrooms.