



A customer of a gambling hall in San Javier asked for the assistance of a Local Police patrol to help him recover the 380 euro he had lost playing fruit machines, because, according to the “victim”, he was prohibited from entering the establishment, but the staff allowed him to, and had they done their duty in preventing his entry, he would never have lost his money.

However, things didn´t quite go according to plan, and his bad luck was set to continue, as the police officers discovered that he had a prison sentence outstanding issued by a court in Lorca for a crime against road safety, for drunk driving, and so, as well as losing his money, he was promptly arrested.

The man was handed over to the Guardia Civil and the games room did not refund his losses.