



Santa Pola town hall is promising something for everyone in their Christmas schedule this year, with a series of events between December 1 and January 6, which highlights the Santa Claus House, the Municipal Nativity Scene, a pyromusical show, the end of the year or the arrival of the Three Kings.

The Councillor for Festivals, Nely Baile, presented the official program of events that the Santa Pola Council has organised for the Christmas holidays, “a wide and varied offer of events for all ages and all tastes with which we try give joy to our people during these Christmas seasons.”

The program opens with the Christmas market that will be held from December 1 to 3 at the Castillo-Fortaleza, and where you can purchase the typical Christmas decorations. On the 7th, the Santa Claus House organised by the Merchants Association is inaugurated, one of the most popular events of the holidays.

On the 8th, both the Municipal Nativity Scene and the lighting and the Christmas tree in the Glorieta will be inaugurated, this year accompanied by the performance of the Chamán group. December 10 will coincide with the Virgin of Loreto from the port and the 16th highlights one of this year’s novelties: a pyromusical show on Levante beach.

Another stellar and totally indigenous moment will be the popular “Día del cartucho” that will feature all the schoolchildren of Santa Pola on the 22nd, a date that coincides with the “Navirock” celebration in the evening.

On Saturday the 23rd Santa Claus will visit Gran Alacant for a day of activities in the neighbourhood and in the afternoon there will be a youth party with DJs next to the Castle. The afternoon of the 24th will, of course, be reserved for Santa’s parade with the participation of the different dance schools.

After Christmas Day we can highlight the bike circuit organised by the Children’s Traffic Park on the 27th, the Racó Jove video game afternoon on the 28th and, arriving at New Year’s Eve, the San Silvestre race and the end of the year party with disco music and fireworks.

To start the new year we will have on the 2nd with the solidarity parade of pastorets i pastoretes, the Trons als reis with the Colla El Freu on the 3rd, the royal embassy on the 4th and, on Friday the 5th, the arrival of the Three Kings at the port of Santa Pola and the parade both in Gran Alacant and in the town.

The complete schedule can be consulted at this link: https://bit.ly/Navidad_SantaPola_2023