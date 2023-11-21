The Official Journal of the Generalitat Valenciana
(DOGV) has published the definitive schedule for the opening of commercial establishments on Sundays and public holidays for 2024
throughout the territorial scope of the Valencian Community, as set out by regional law.
These are 11 days approved unanimously last September by the Valencian Trade Observatory, a consultative and advisory body in the field of commercial activity, attached to the Ministry of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism.
Specifically, the Sundays and holidays on which Sunday shopping
can take place as shops can be opened in 2024 are the following:
- Sunday 7 January 2024 – Winter sales
- Friday 29 March 2024 – Good Friday
- Sunday 31 March 2024 – Easter Sunday
- Monday 24 June 2024 – San Juan
- Sunday 7 July 2024 – Summer sales
- Saturday 12 October 2024 – National Day of Spain
- Sunday 1 December 2024 – Christmas campaign
- Friday 6 December 2024 – Constitution Day
- Sunday 15 December 2024 – Christmas campaign
- Sunday 22 December 2024 – Christmas campaign
- Sunday 29 December 2024 – Christmas campaign
The resolution published by the DOGV also specifies that commercial establishments will freely set the schedule corresponding to each commercially enabled Sunday or holiday. In addition, they must adequately inform the public about their decision, as well as about the hours during which they will be open.
