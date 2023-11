Sunday 7 January 2024 – Winter sales

Friday 29 March 2024 – Good Friday

Sunday 31 March 2024 – Easter Sunday

Monday 24 June 2024 – San Juan

Sunday 7 July 2024 – Summer sales

Saturday 12 October 2024 – National Day of Spain

Sunday 1 December 2024 – Christmas campaign

Friday 6 December 2024 – Constitution Day

Sunday 15 December 2024 – Christmas campaign

Sunday 22 December 2024 – Christmas campaign

Sunday 29 December 2024 – Christmas campaign

The Official Journal of the Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV) has published the definitive schedule for the opening of commercial establishments onthroughout the territorial scope of the Valencian Community, as set out by regional law. These are 11 days approved unanimously last September by the Valencian Trade Observatory, a consultative and advisory body in the field of commercial activity, attached to the Ministry of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism. Specifically, the Sundays and holidays on whichcan take place as shops can be opened in 2024 are the following:The resolution published by the DOGV also specifies that commercial establishments will freely set the schedule corresponding to each commercially enabled Sunday or holiday. In addition, they must adequately inform the public about their decision, as well as about the hours during which they will be open.