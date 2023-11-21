



A campaign has been launched by Orihuela to attract Irish tourists through publication in the Irish media “ The Irish Times Magazine”.

During this month, four advertisements will feature in which they will publicise the Moors and Christians of Orihuela, in addition to making reference to La Armengola and the Gloriosa Enseña del Oriol.

Councillor for tourism, Gonzalo Montoya, says that she positively values this initiative on the international scene: “We are delighted that our Moors and Christians festivals are being published in an Irish newspaper magazine.”