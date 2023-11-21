



The online congress with the latest developments in refractive, cataract and cornea surgery directed by Dr. Alió brings together 70 national and 46 international professionals in more than 100 presentations

The Alicante Refractive International Congress (ARI), which deals with the most innovative topics in refractive surgery, cataract and cornea, has established itself as one of the most important international online meetings in ophthalmology. This year, its 21st edition has broken records, achieving 8,214 visitors and a total of 23,498 visits during the fifteen days following the event, thus exceeding the 9,300 visits of the previous year.

These figures will increase, given that its medical education platform will remain open for six months to give the opportunity to those professionals who were not able to attend the live broadcasts.

This meeting was organized by Professor Jorge Alió, professor of Ophthalmology at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche, on October 26th, 27th and 28th with the collaboration of Vissum Alicante and IMO Barcelona Miranza, thus offering an ambitious program to ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Its exclusive online format follows the specific neuro-educational approaches studied for this mode of communication, being at this time the most important online event worldwide, despite the fact that it has been designed to be followed in Spain and Spanish-speaking countries. And this event held in Alicante and with presentations mostly in Spanish, has managed to break borders by connecting professionals from more than 67 countries.

This demonstrates its power of attraction, since all the content has been of interest, not only for Spanish speakers, but for a multitude of nationalities.

‘ARI 2023’ brought together 70 national and 46 international participants in this innovation and progress forum, among whom are the most prestigious authors and opinion leaders in each specialty. In total, more than 100 presentations were given in twelve sessions and eight further industry sponsored special sessions. The congress ended with the free paper presentations of clinical cases by ophthalmologists from different countries.

The 21st Alicante Refractive International Congress (ARI) also had the collaboration at the organizational level of the Jorge Alió Foundation for the Prevention of Blindness in the organization and dissemination. The success of its attendance assistance success was possible thanks to its high global scientific level based on evidence, which allows free attendance from any professional. In addition, it is accredited with European Continuous Medical Education credits (ECMECs), being the extension for the continuous training of the ‘University expert course in refractive, cataract and corneal surgery’ that has been held at the UMH for ten years, also exclusively online.

For its part, the ‘ARI 2024’ congress has already opened the registration period for its next edition through its webpage. Without doubt, it is a unique opportunity for ophthalmologists and optometrists from around the world to discover the latest in the areas of vision sciences, as well as to be up to date with current ophthalmological news, both clinical and surgical.