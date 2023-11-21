



The Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium reported the rescue of a “beautiful” fox on Monday, which had become trapped in a large, drained irrigation pond in the Barbasena area of Elche.

The fox had been trying to escape the large, drained pool, but was unable to climb the walls due to the plastic sheeting used to retain the water.

With a lot of patience, the rescuers were eventually able to capture the fox, taking it to the top of the pool bank, where they subsequently released the animal before it scaled a steeper, but natural hillside, to freedom.