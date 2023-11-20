Pablo Samper, spokesman for Sueña Torrevieja, says that “once again we find ourselves with yet another case of slowness and lack of efficiency in the management of the PP government team”.
Samper assures that the Governing Board approved in October the modification of the contract for the drafting of the project and construction management of the urbanisation of Los Locos beach.
The PP government only has less than 80,000 euro in its 2023 budget to carry out the works, 1% of the total.
On March 6, 2020, more than 3 years and 8 months ago, the Governing Board approved the start of the file.
On December 6, 2022, the contract was formalised, after 2 years and 9 months, with the term of execution of the contract being 6 months.
On October 6, 2023, 10 months later, the contract was modified, extending the project execution period by 2 more months.
Samper concludes by stating that “the most serious thing about this matter is that in the report of the general director of urban planning it is established that the price of material execution of the work will be more than 5.5 million euro, which means a tender price of almost 8 million euro, and the Torrevieja Council only has less than 80,000 euro in its 2023 budget, 1%, and, therefore, it is a new sale of smoke without having a budget to finance the works”.
