Torrevieja Local Police have reported that they are continuing the work of removing scooters which do not comply with the Mobility and Circulation Ordinance of the Torrevieja Council that regulates personal mobility vehicles. On Monday they reported removing several of these scooters that were scattered throughout various locations in the town and that were not correctly complying with the Ordinance. The removal of the vehicles found to be placed incorrectly also entails a corresponding administrative sanction.