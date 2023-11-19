



A joyous story about the small church at Urbanisation Lago Jardin, opposite the Dña Monse Hotel on the CV95, is re-opening for worship on Friday 1st December at 1130 with a special Mass to celebrate its one hundredth birthday.

Having been closed for almost four years its centenary is being celebrated this week in the local church community.

Torrevieja’s N-332 dual Carriageway is a step closer and a budget had also been announced for improvements to the stretch of the CV-95 by Torrevieja Hospital.