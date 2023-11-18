



Christmas continues to shine in Mojácar and this year even more so. The Local Council has scheduled a Christmas calendar full of activities to share with the whole family and friends.

If last Christmas Mojácar was lit up in a very special way thanks to being the winner of the “Together we shine brighter” contest, Christmas 2023 will be more magical and brighter than ever.

Mojácar Council has programmed a Christmas Calendar full of attractive proposals that will turn the locality into an ideal destination in which to enjoy these well-loved holidays, turning them into unforgettable and magical days for children and adults.

The Mojácar Christmas Calendar starts on the first day of December and runs until the 6th of January.

Throughout each and every one of these days, whoever visits Mojácar will be able to find workshops, musical performances, street artists, circus, magic shows, parades and Disney characters welcoming and sharing music, dance and activities with all the children, among many other surprises.

The Disney characters plan to spend Christmas in Mojácar and will organise dances, parades and games that will be held throughout all the municipality’s squares and streets.

The Christmas market could not be missing. It will open its doors from Wednesday 6th of December, and is where we can find those details that we look for to decorate our homes in a more special way.

Nor could be missing the nativity scene, located in the Plaza del Parterre, the inauguration of which will take place on Saturday the 2nd, with hot chocolate included.

To the thousands of light bulbs last year obtained thanks to the Ferrero Rocher competition, you have to add those that Mojácar Council is going to install to complete the decoration of the old town, increasing the magic and turning Mojácar into the most illuminated and most sparkling locality of the whole province.

The official turning on of the lights will be on Friday 8th of December, with a special inaugural gala, Ferrero Rocher gala and flamenco carol concert with the Raya Real group.

It is impossible not to visit Mojácar and experience during these days the true magic of Christmas.