



Rojales Pantomime Group are looking forward to entertaining you at Christmas with their new hilarious take on a firm favourite SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN CHRISTMAS ELVES. Following the success of last year’s pantomime this is sure to be a crowd pleaser for all the family to enjoy. There will be all the usual characters, acting daft as only they can do in a pantomime, especially Dame Holly Bush and her son Harry Bush, plus some very unusual surprises you will not want to miss.

Don’t miss this fabulously funny pantomime to get you into the spirit of Christmas which you can see at the Teatro Capitol in Rojales on Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th December with a 7.30 start and Friday 15th December with a 5pm start. Tickets are just €10 adults and €5 children under 12 yrs and these are now on sale at the following outlets –

Post Room, Benijofar; Card Place Benimar; Post Box Doña Pepe; Post Box Entre Naranjos; Carpet

Heaven Los Montesinos; The Card Place Punta Prima; Oasis, San Luis; Treasure Chest

Quesada; Post Shop Villamartin

We know you all love a pantomime, OH YES YOU DO, and this is definitely one not to be missed. For further details email rojalespanto@yahoo.com.