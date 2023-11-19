



A chilly morning greeted 40 members of the La Marina Golf Society for the highlight of their calendar year, Captain’s Day. The day began with an 8.50 shotgun start on the par 3 at El Plantio, with a 9-hole competition. Followed by a hot cup of coffee and snacks.

Captain Iain Lyall then went on to greet the members on the tee box on the main course with a Captain’s Day memento along with Iain’s trademark pack of sweets. Then later in the evening, everyone met at the La Marina Sports Complex for the Captain’s dinner and presentation of trophies. A big thank you to Helena and Paolo for a most enjoyable evening.

The day’s winners were as follows: Colin Taylor for the 9-hole par 3 course with 23 points.

The Main course winner was Alan Janes with 38 points, closely followed by Dave Slightam in second place with 37 points on count back and Iain Lyall also with 37 points.

Nearest the pin winners were, Lotte Modin for hole 7, Les Pirie for holes 9 and 14, and Paul Saxton for hole 18. The two-pot was won by Charlotte Tranberg and Paul Saxton.