McLoughlin’s 40 pts takes top prize at Celts Golf Club





The Celts Club de Golf results.

We presented the last two months of prizes at our recent Championship Day at La Serena. Camillus and his team as have the competitions running smooth as silk.

We had our rolls and drinks prepared by the kitchen staff, they are really appreciated, they make for a nutritious snack and are available on order from the bar. Miguel and the green staff were up bright and early cutting and ironing the greens, fast or what! To Martha, Oscar, and Jean many thanks for all your assistance.

Together, the competitions committee, the green staff, and the golf shop work as one to facilitate the efficient and comfortable running of our tournaments and Championship days. Our captain George Thomas was on hand to get us through the plethora of prizes and results, thank you.

Crystal winners, Cat I. Alan Ewing 36, Nick Brooks 36, and Kenny McGeehan36. Cat I. Pat McLoughlin 40, Tony Burns 39, and Shaun Locke 36.

Cat II. William’s birthday boy Thomson 39, Jean Randell 38, and Sally Hopkins 37. Cat II. Michael Parry 43, Carmel McShea 39and Tony Stafford 38. Medal winners Cat I Mark Palmer 73 and Clive Jenkins 73. Cat II. Eddie Wall 70 and Alan Walker 75. Cat III. Eileen Thomson 71 and Paul Rafell 71.

Cat I. John O’Brien 69 and Alan Ewing 70. Cat II. Bev Buckley 68 and Stuart Tosh 70. Cat III. Michael Sephton 66 and Sue Lowe 76. Gold Prizes. Cat I. Alan Ewing 41, Kevin Russell 38 and Terence Lambert 38. Cat II. Jean Randell 36, Michael Parry 35 and Pat Coyne 34. Cat I. Denis McCormack 37, Stuart Tosh 36, and John Aitchison 35. Cat II. Ian Sadler 35, Philip Mountford 35, and Richie Heaton 34.

Results on the Championship Day were as follows; NTP’s Mick Reeves, Camillus Fitzpatrick, Kenny McGeehan, Alan Walker, Ida Jensen, and Tony Burns.

Cat I. Winner Denis McCormack 37 Alan Campbell 37 and Bob Smith 35.

Cat II. Alan Proudfoot 38, Stuart Tosh 37, and James Fegan 37.

Cat III. Declan Kynes 35, Holly Thomson 35, and Debby Boelhouwer 34Gross was won by Alan Ewing 34. Second overall Clive Jenkins 38 and the winner on the day, Nick Brooks 40.

Again, many thanks to all those who remained behind to acknowledge our competitors and to those who collected prizes for absent members.

Can I remind members that we have our General Meeting and Dinner Dance on the 9th of December. Can you please send an email to reserve your place for the meeting and or dinner dance? johnobrienalicante@gmail.com