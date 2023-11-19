



On 15th. November 24 members of the Society ‘teed it up’ at El Plantio golf course to compete in an Individual Stableford competition. Hardly a breath of wind and sunny skies, made for almost perfect conditions for playing golf. Although the scoring was generally quite good, fast greens ensured that putting was quite testing on many of the greens. We returned to the Lo Crispin Tavern as usual where the helpful and friendly staff supplied us with Tapas and the day’s prizes were distributed.

Gold Division

1st Place – Steve King 34 pts off 18 (on count back)

2nd Place – Andy Quinn 34 pts off 9

3rd Place – Richard Brady 28 pts off 15

Silver Division

1st Place – Julie King 31 pts off 32 (on count back)

2nd Place – Carl Rodel 31 pts off 24

3rd Place – Frank Hanrahan 29 pts off 27

N.T.P. on Par 3s

Hole 7 – Rod Pullen

Hole 9 – Steve King

Hole 14 – Julie King

Hole 18 – Steve King

The 2s ‘Pot’ was shared by Steve King and Andy Quinn and the Free Game Draw was won by Carl Rodel. Finally our next game is the last eclectic of the year at Altorreal on 29th November.

Steve Harrington (Membership and Handicap Secretary)