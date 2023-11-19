



CD THADER – 1 CD JAVEA – 2

If possession and chances created win football matches, then Thader would have romped this latest Community League encounter. But alas, it’s goals that count, therefore the 3 efforts that hit the woodwork, did not feature in the equation.

This basement battle could have gone either way, but the worrying trend of squandering glorious opportunities, was once again in evidence for the men from Rojales.

After only 30 seconds, an audacious shot from inside his own half by Dani Lucas, skimmed the bar, before going behind for a goal kick. It was the visitors who took the lead on 11 mins, when a 25 yard free kick by Elian, surprised keeper Chema at his near post. Although the normally reliable custodian got a hand to the ball, he could not prevent it crossing the line.

Up the other end, there were loud shouts claiming a penalty for hand ball, which unfortunately fell on deaf ears. Pedro Juan became the 2nd Thader player to strike the framework, when his fierce drive hit the post on 20 mins. Javea themselves did the same, through a Pitu drive, as both teams were pushing for goals in this thoroughly entertaining match.

Thader captain Lloyd, then team mate Sergy, missed the target when through on goal, as chance after chance were being passed up. They were made to pay for such profligate finishing, when on 34 mins, Pitu saw Chema off his line, before executing an inch perfect lob over the keepers head. To make matters worse, Sergy shot into the side netting with only the keeper to beat, as the hosts left the field at half time with a mountain to climb.

Dani Lucas saw a fierce drive well saved on 51 mins, then the unlucky Pedro Juan struck the post once again, as Carlos Canales men must have wondered when their bad luck would end.

Thader sub Tremino was bundled over inside the visiting box during stoppage time, allowing Lloyd to despatch the resulting penalty in his normal inimitable style. Thader remain in last (16th) place on 4 points, but there is still a long way to go in this very competitive division.

Next weekend, 25/26 November, Thader have a trip to Alicante, where they will play CFI in another Community league match. Please check CD Thader facebook page for regular updates.