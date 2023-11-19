



First the good news from Round Nine of the Carp-R-Us Summer/Autumn Series fished at El Bosquet, everyone caught fish. It is probably also good that fish is both singular and plural because a fish is all several people caught despite the match being fished in almost perfect conditions, although it should be noted that the water level on the 1a to 7 stretch was much lower than normal and the water had an unusual colour.

Runaway winner from peg 9 was Doug Hornblow who fished feeder and pellet for 15.98kg. Second from peg 12 was Jeremy Fardoe who had 10.36kg caught on pole and using a variety of different baits. Close behind from peg 16 was Willy Moons with an all mullet catch of 10.34kg on feeder and pellet and fourth was Dave Hutchinson with 8.00kg from peg 3. Alan Smith had 7.58kg from peg 14 but none of the other anglers managed to break the 4kg mark. Overall, a very disappointing days fishing at a venue that seems to be very out of sorts at the moment.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca

