



Come along and sing along with Studio 32 at the West End Party Show.

Back in September we didn’t know if we would have a show after being told that the Theatre in San Fulgencio was closed until the end of the year. The committee, had to quickly come up with a solution as we knew the Pajama Game would be unsuitable for a smaller theatre. Our show director Kevin Spicer along with our Musical Director Nicole Casey and Choreographer Lindsay Walker came up with the idea of a musical show featuring popular songs from the West End shows. Benijofar theatre was booked and rehearsals began. The cast have been working hard over these past few months to bring you a musical experience for everyone to enjoy.

So, don’t miss out, buy your tickets now and join us for a fun evening singing along with the cast to some of your favourite numbers from the West End Shows, Wicked, Grease, Mamma Mia, Mary Poppins, Hairspray, Les Miserables and many more.

Show dates are – Saturday 25th, Tuesday 28th, Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th November.

Tickets are selling out for Saturday and Thursday but still available for Tuesday and Wednesday to buy from –

Urb La Marina – Cards & More, and Bobs Bar

Benimar – The Card Shop and Tommy´s Bar

Benijofar – The Post Room

Doña Pepa – The Post Box

For enquiries please contact Linda 679062272