



The Balaton Group recently held it’s 2023 AGM when one of the founder members Terry Chapman stepped down. Terry had served as treasurer since the group was formed and, in recognition, was presented with a range of gifts plus Honorary Membership for life.

The group jointly own, maintain and sail four 6 meter day sail boats on the Mar Menor. Three Sailfish 18`s which are kept on swinging moorings at Los Narejos and are used for cruising and racing in the SAMM weekly races. The other is a Spanish Araez Arabel which is berthed in the marina at Los Urrutias. Such group ownership keeps the cost of sailing for the members very low, provides a large group of friends with which to sail and the four boats gives unlimited sailing opportunities.

The group has been successful in attracting a number of new members during the past year and membership now stands at 28, but more are always welcome.

An interesting fact emerged at the AGM when the group realised that it is truly international with members or their partners hailing from England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Eire, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Columbia, Germany, Russia, Sweden and Ukraine. Most now call Spain their permenant home but a few are holiday home owners.

For information about the Balaton Group contact Julian via the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/thebalatongroup.

Photos: Balaton Group members enjoy a lunch together. Balaton Boats, Terry Chapman