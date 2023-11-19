



The La Nucía Christmas Fair now also offers original Arts and Crafts

One of the novelties of the traditional Christmas Fair, organized by the Department of Welfare of La Nucía, will be that this year it will include thirty arts and crafts stalls, carefully selected by Amata, the same artisans association that organizes the famous medieval market in July. On December 1, 2 and 3, the Plaza Mayor will be filled with stalls from local and regional associations, while Amata artisans will offer their work on Calle Mayor, Plaza de Santa Teresa and Calle d’Enmig.

If you are looking for original Christmas presents, you will surely find something to your liking at this fair. Each stall offers something different, from useful and decorative objects in ceramic, glass, leather and wood, to hand-painted silk, jewellery in different materials, soaps and natural cosmetics and much more. There will be wool felt slippers, beautiful lamps made of pumpkins, clocks made of wood and resin, funny gnomes and puppets. And if, despite this wide choice, you do not find what you are looking for, there is time for one of the artisans to make it especially for you.

In addition, you can enjoy a series of shows put on by local and regional institutions, such as carol singing, dancing, live music and magic. While parents regain their strength in the tavern or on the bar terrace, children can participate in workshops organized by local associations, enjoy soap bubble shows, a Christmas photocall, board games, a Merry-go-round and post their letters to Santa Claus.

This year Amata exists 25 years and to celebrate its anniversary it is organizing a competition of unique pieces: more than half of the participating artisans will exhibit a special item at their stall and the public can vote for the piece they think is the most beautiful or the most original.

The fair is set up in the old town of La Nucía, in the square of the Town Hall and the surrounding streets. It opens on Friday, the 1st of December from 5 till 9 pm; opening times on Saturday the 2nd and Sunday the 3rd are from 11 in the morning till 9 in the evening, without closing at midday. A few meters from the fair there are two free parking lots: one under the Auditorio de la Nit, the other is a large outdoor one. The complete programme is at https://www.puebloartesano.es/lanucia.

Don’t miss this chance to find special, handmade Christmas presents!