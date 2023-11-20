



Were you aware that more than 8.3 million foreigners now call Spain their home? Not only is Spain one of the most popular travel destinations on the planet, but it continues to attract permanent residents who previously lived abroad.

Common reasons include an amenable climate, a relatively lower cost of living and a decidedly welcoming culture.

Spain is also famous for its traditional forms of entertainment. While some of these are universally popular, others are tied to specific regions and they offer a unique glimpse into all that this country has to offer.

Let’s take a look at some forms of entertainment that can provide excellent opportunities that will allow foreigners to become acclimated to this unique lifestyle.

Fiesta Mayor

Known as “festa major” in Catalan, this traditional activity is held throughout Spain. Fiesta Mayor can be literally translated as “big festival”, and it is intended to celebrate the saint of a specific village or city.

This party lasts for between two and three days, offering plenty of attractions for families. Festa major is arguably one of the best ways to appreciate the local culture.

Having said this, in these festivities across the country it is pretty common to see a bingo night organized by the city council. Even though the origin of the game is in Italy, the game gained a lot of popularity across the country in the ‘80s. Thus, the “Plaza Mayor” (or any other place designated by the council) becomes a bingo room for the evening for the neighbors and the visitors of the town.

Other typical options for these festivities include medieval markets, where handmade products made locally are often sold, and classic car meets, where true gems on wheels from the past can be seen.

La Lotería

As the reader may have guessed, “La Lotería” is the Spanish version of the lottery. These competitions can literally be found within every town and region; regardless of how remote. One of the reasons why so many Spaniards participate in the lottery involves the sheer number of available options. Some of these jackpots can likewise rise well into the hundreds of millions.

A handful of the most popular variants include “El Gordo”, “La Primitiva” and “La Lotería de Navidad” (a nationwide Christmas raffle). Waiting in a queue to purchase tickets is yet another way to establish connections with the local population, and embrace some of their typical traditions around the Christmas festivities.

Pétanque

Sometimes referred to as boules, pétanque (known as ‘petanca’ in Spain) is yet another extremely popular activity throughout Spain (although it is often associated with French culture). The main goal is to roll a ball (known as a boule) toward a target ball while knocking the balls of the opponent out of the way.

The player who places his or her ball the closest to the centre target will be declared the winner. While pétanque is particularly popular in the south of Spain, the fact of the matter is that this game now enjoys a massive presence throughout the country, mostly between the older people.

Participating in any of these activities is an excellent way for foreigners to become immersed within Spanish culture. The good news is that even novices can get in on the action and locals will be more than happy to explain the finer points when necessary. After all, why not enjoy all that Spain has to offer?