Torrevieja town hall has received over 20,000 euro from the Alicante Provincial Government to help deal with mosquitos and feral cats.
The Department of Animal Protection was granted the amount of 10,000 euro which is a contribution towards the castration of feral cats to control their population. It should be noted that as part of the new Animal Welfare Law, town halls are responsible for the wellbeing of these cats, and their welfare must be put first.
In addition, the Department of Health has been awarded the amount of 10,951.84 euro for the control of mosquitos, which is being used towards larvicidal and adulticidal treatments in order to control this population. Mosquitos are not awarded such protection in the Animal Welfare Law, although they do provide food for the bird and bat populations, the latter which are already protected.
