



Visitors to Zenia Boulevard were met with a shock on Wednesday as heavily armed Guardia Civil officers stormed the centre.

However, it was pointed out that this was simply a simulation pretending to be acting in the event of a terrorist attack.

Similar drills have taken place around Spain, including a chemical attack warning test in Barcelona this week, although the government is keen to point out that there is no specific threat to the country and the alert state remains the same, even though there is an increase in the activities of the security bodies.