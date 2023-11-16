A little mermaid is about to wash up on the shore of Torrevieja, or more specifically at the Municipal Theatre, when the children´s musical, La Sirenita, takes to the stage.
This stage adaptation of the famous classic tale, in which longing to see the world beyond the sea, a young mermaid, Ariel, visits the surface and falls in love with the handsome Prince Eric, comes to the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre on 24 November.
Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to experience life on land. She enjoys the magic of this children’s story, with a spectacular staging and where the underwater world comes to life. The little ones in the family will enjoy this incredible adventure with Ariel and all of her marine friends.
Curtain up is at 7:00 p.m., at the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja, and tickets are now on sale at the box office.