



One of the vehicles caught fire although the occupants were able get out.

The accident has caused the road to be closed for more than two hours with delays on the accesses to Torrevieja from the CV-905.

There has been an accident on the N-332 bypass involving two passenger vehicles and a motorcycle causing one of the cars to catch fire. The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on the Torrevieja ring road, on the N-332 bypass by the Park of Nations. Health care has taken one person to the Torrevieja hospital, although the CICU has not yet been able to provide details about his condition.

All available personnel from the Torrevieja Fire Station attended the the incident. They were able to confirm that the vehicle passengers were able to leave the burning car and were not trapped.

They have subsequently extinguished the flames of car although it has been burned to a shell. The accident occurred on a stretch with a double continuous line and a single lane in each direction of travel.

The traffic was regulated by several patrols of the Civil Guard and the Local Police causing the collapse of traffic around the Park of Nations and commercial zone.

This is the third serious accident that has occurred on the same section of the N-332 in recent months and comes on the day that the Government announces that it is close to approving the construction of a dual carriageway between the Torrevieja University Hospital and the Ozone commercial centre at the access to the CV -905.