Torrevieja’s Charo Esquiva achieved an impressive fourth place as a member of the Spanish under-16 team in the Billie Jean King Cup Junior world championship.

Despite her loss to British number one Mingge Xu in the last match, Charo demonstrated her great skill on the court.

The Torrevieja Tennis Club congratulates Charo on her impressive season bringing multiple successes to her and to her club, and wishes her en even better season next year.