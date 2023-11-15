



The Councilor for Health, Irene Celdrán, has said that the Orihuela City Council has received a subsidy from the Alicante Provincial Council for sterilization treatments for urban colonies of stray cats in the municipality amounting to a total of 9,698 euros.

She said that in Orihuela 150 cats (79 females and 71 males) have been sterilized in different areas of the municipality although she wasn’t specific about just which areas.

She also thanked the volunteers and residents of the municipality for their help, while reminding the general public that only authorised people can feed these street animals.