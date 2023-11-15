



The Councilor for Health, Irene Celdrán, said that over 2000 people attended last weekend’s Health Fair at the La Lonja Auditorium. Participants came visited the stands of many different associations and groups that disseminated information about healthy habits and health care.

During each day, conferences aimed at students from the Orihuela institutes, workshops and “in situ” demonstrations were held, with the aim of providing the information to the entire population.

The Health councillor thanked the associations and groups that took part in this third edition. “With their time and dedication they have helped us spread and promote healthy habits among the people of Oriola,” she said.