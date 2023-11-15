



San Fulgencio Local Police are now able to accept and process reports about criminal offences in the municipality. This was confirmed in the mayoral order jointly issued by the mayor and head of Security, José María Ballester, which states “the obligation, from now on, is that the Local Police of San Fulgencio will have to provide this procedure to all citizens”.

Until now, victims of a crime had to travel about 8 kilometers to the Guardia Civil post in Guardamar del Segura, “with the difficulty and loss of vital time that this could mean, for any subsequent investigation,” said the mayor.

He said that there was the added problem of “the large influx of crimes that this post had to deal with at times like the summer months, which could often result in a long wait to be attended”.

Now, any municipal citizen will be able to carry out this procedure in Local Police offices, located both in Calle Madrid in the urbanization area, and their headquarters building, located in Plaza de la Constitución, 5 in the town centre.

The mayor added that once processed by the officers, the reports will be forwarded to the Guardia Civil in Guardamar who will then continue with any processing and investigation, “with the exception of reports relating to traffic and road safety, in which the Local Police is the competent body”.

The mayor described this measure as “pioneering” and “very innovative, as we are the first municipality in the area to provide this service to the public, and we believe that it helps them enormously at a very vulnerable time, when they have been the victims of a crime”.