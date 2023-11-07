



On Tuesday the president of the Generalitat and the Minister of Tourism signed the proposed Decree to eliminate tourist tax, whilst they were at the trade fair in London

Mazón said that it has been signed in London to convey to the British tourist market that “it does not bother us, and that all are welcome to the Valencian Community.”

He said that the tourism sector, as well as the entire industry and economy of the Valencian Community that obtains a return from tourism, is very supportive of the move.

The president announced that the tax will be formally repealed at the next Plenary Session of the Consell, which will be held this Friday.

The announcement was made during a breakfast meeting with the media held on Tuesday at the WTM fair in London, in which the Minister of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Nuria Montes, also took part.

Mazón said that the 2.2 million tourists from the United Kingdom who have visited the Community this year and the 2.5 million expected to arrive in 2024 “do not have to pay to enjoy their visit, they are welcome”, a message that It is already being communicated to all British tourist agencies throughout the United Kingdom.