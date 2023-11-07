



During his trip to the UK, the President of the Valencia Region, Carlos Mazón, has been able to announce that EasyJet will establish a base at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport, from where it will launch a total of 9 new air connections with the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

This was stated by the head of the region after holding a meeting with representatives of the British company, who confirmed their “commitment to the Valencian Community”, which will host its fourth base in Spain, from March 2024, and will mean the creation of a hundred jobs.

Carlos Mazón has assured that the new air routes will allow the arrival of 125,000 passengers in the Community during the next summer season, which will mean an important economic return for the tourism sector, albeit in the midst of claims that the airport is struggling to cope with the increase during this summer, amid calls for a second runway, and a lack of effective public transport links.

Specifically, the new air routes will connect Alicante with Southampton and Zurich, from March 31 next year, and Newcastle, Belfast, Prague, Lyon, Lille, Nantes and Nice, from April and May 2024.