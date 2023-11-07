



In recent weeks, the Generalitat Police have arrested 6 people after intensifying patrols to prevent the theft of fruit and vegetable products during the harvesting period that takes place at this time of year.

As a result of these patrols, carried out in collaboration with the Civil Guard, 6 people have been arrested and are believed to have stolen 54 tons of carob, while another 9 people are being investigated.

In all cases the patrols are carried out in collaboration with the Civil Guard, National Police, local police and the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate and is aimed at controlling the origin of the products through the Agricultural Traceability Document, as well as checking if there are irregularities in the warehouses, or a presence of illegal workers.

As a result of this collaboration, additional plans have been made to provide patrols during product collection campaigns for citrus fruits, persimmons and grapes.

An illegal carob warehouse was also located in the L’Alcalatén region and an illegal fruit store in Valencia, in addition to finding many irregularities in the Bajo Vinalopó region, where the presence of illegal workers was found. The Labor Inspection and Social Security team also sanctioned a company in the Horta Sur region for serious irregularities and illegal hiring of workers.