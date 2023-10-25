



Jumeirah Golf Estates.

THE EARTH COURSE, where the DP World Tour Championship will be held 16-19th November, believes in looking after it’s golfers. Once ensconced in their buggy with brand new Ping hire clubs, they can summon the refreshment cart for a gourmet snack. The yardage is automatically fed through the GPS so players can see what lies ahead and the length needed to avoid bunkers or hazards. The score is automatically kept, and if they lose every ball they just order up more. All this for a mere €250 a round. Those villas by the lake cost on average €3 million, in case you thought they were social housing.

The penultimate tournament in the Race to Dubai, the Nedbank Challenge, takes place 9 -12th November at the Gary Player Country Club, Sun City. The 66-man field will include defending champion Tommy Fleetwood.

Ernie Els (54) won his first Nedbank Golf Challenge in 1999 with a tournament record of 25 under par. His S. African caddie Simon Masilo, remembers: “I’ll never forget it, Ernie holed everything he looked at, it just all came together.” Els won another two Nedbank Challenges with Masilo on the bag. In preparation for the anchored putter ban Els switched back to the short putter but struggled with the “yips.” At the 2016 Masters he six-putted from 3 feet on his opening hole and recorded a 9. He ended up shooting 80–73 and missing the cut.

GOLF ENTHUSIASTS and foodies alike are in for a treat at this year’s Australian Open (Nov 30-Dec 3rd) with renowned chef Michael Weldon designing a menu for the tournament. Michael, who plays off 10, says: “This combines both my passions, golf and cooking. I am very excited to be partnering with the Australian Open, my menus will be inspired by the classics you’ll find all over Australia.” That’ll be Shrimps on the barbie followed by Pavlova then.

SPEEDGOLF, popular in the US, Europe and Japan, is a variation of the game where you play 18 holes with the fewest possible strokes and in the fastest possible time. Players add their score onto the minutes they take. Rules and etiquette are similar to those of regular golf. They can putt with the flagstick in. They are expected to rake bunkers, fix ball marks and conform to golf course dress code, although most wear trainers instead of golf shoes. If a ball is lost or out of bounds it can be played like a lateral hazard. Players typically carry 4–7 clubs. The winner at Sunningdale Heath Golf Club this year completed 18 holes in 25 minutes, qualifying for the World Speedgolf Final in Florida in November.

The requirements are: Need to be fit, have good golfing skills and be able to make quick decisions. I just made one, I won’t be playing speedgolf.

TIGER WOODS and Justin Timberlake have announced plans to turn an historic cinema in Edinburgh into a luxury sports bar.

If plans are approved the New Picture House on North Street will house golf simulators, bowling, darts, and will show sporting events. Set for a 2024 opening, it will be named T-Squared Social – after a similar venue in Manhattan.

Woods and Timberlake came up with the idea while playing golf in the Bahamas. They are hoping it will “aid the community and be a welcoming place for visitors” (and show a healthy profit.) However, some irate locals have taken exception to their historic cinema being modernised, complaining that a sports bar would be out of character, and have raised a petition to thwart their charitable ambitions. Actually, If it gets much wetter in Scotland simulated golf is all anybody will be playing.

Until next time, Happy Golfing.

Contact Mick for your regripping and repairs. 638 859 475 or visit https://mickthegrip.blogspot.com