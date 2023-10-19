



The Joaquín Chapaprieta Municipal Cultural Institute has confirmed its plan for subsidies until 2026, which ‘rubber stamps’ the continuation of the agreement between the Andalusian Nao Victoria Foundation for historical boats and the Torrevieja City Council. The agreement will see them continue to manage the replica of the Pascual Flores for 170,000 euros per year.

The agreement requires that the ship must dock in Torrevieja for a few weeks every year where it will be opened to the general public.

In addition to receiving this financial support, the Nao Victoria Foundation also makes lucrative tourist use of the pailebote, with guided tours and organised voyages.