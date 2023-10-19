



Orihuela Council has just put out to tender a new contract for the pruning of palm trees in the city. The tender budget is 37,200 euros, and the contract will last for one year, extendable for another 12 months.

Once again, however, the coast, where palm tree pruning has not been carried out for 18 months, has been ignored.

The subject has become a regular complaint in recent months, especially in areas such as La Zenia, Cabo Roig and Aguamarina where the pavements are covered with trodden in palm tree nuts.

The Neighbourhood Association of Cabo Roig and Lomas has expressed its “disappointment” and is demanding a similar contract for the coastline, as the garden service barely covers a small part of the green areas. “We continue to feel discriminated against the city and villages and we don’t see anything changing,” they say.