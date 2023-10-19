



Orihuela is still to settle its debt settled with the animal shelter Asoka. The Council still owes the facility 53,000 euros for services provided in 2021. Cambiemos announced that it will ask the government to include the item in the agenda of the next October plenary session as an extraordinary budget modification to finalise the payment.

This payment, they say “has unnecessarily prolonged an unsustainable economic situation that began in March 2021 when the service contract expired.” Since then, Asoka have faced problems covering essential expenses, which have been met thanks to the generosity of individuals. “This situation is unacceptable, since the City Council is the one who must ensure the correct functioning of the service,” said councillor Quique Montero.

Montero added that, “this situation has continued for too long, due to an inexcusable lack of political will. The circumstance that could be resolved in the short term, perhaps not by addressing all of the demands, but by providing an economic respite to the association’s workers and volunteers, who in recent years have carried out almost superhuman work to help and improve the situation of the most vulnerable beings in our municipality.