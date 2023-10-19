



San Fulgencio is getting ready to celebrate Halloween in style with residents able to take part until in a contest to decorate facades, balconies and doors with Halloween decorations, until October 27th.

“We want to involve the public and add atmosphere during the days leading up to the festival,” said the Councillor for Culture, Sara Nolasco.

Those wishing to participate should send photographs of their houses by email to snolasco@ayto-sanfulgencio.es. Cash prizes will be awarded during the Halloween party scheduled for Tuesday 31 when there will be a full programme of free activities in the multipurpose hall in Calle Juan Carlos Herrero in the town centre, starting at 8pm.

There will be children’s entertainment free hot chocolate as well as a costume parade for all ages, which will begin in Calle Rojales street at 8:30pm. There will also be a ‘Passage of Terror’, which will run continuously until midnight, “as well as the escape room activity ‘El Desván’ (‘The attic’), whose creators have won first prize in the Escape Room Awards,” said the Councillor.

The escape room is aimed at participants over the age of 12, who need to sign up via the website www.halloweensanfulgencio.es.

The councillor said that there will also be a ‘sobaquillo dinner’ without a bar, for which a table must be booked by calling 647 310 732, as well as an orchestra and a musical performance until the early hours of the morning.

There will also be a free bus service, between the town centre and the urbanisation area. The buses will depart from the Tourist Office at the urbanisation, in Calle Amsterdam, at 8:00pm, 9:00pm and 10:30pm; returning from the multi-purpose centre will be at 10:00pm, 12:00pm and 2:00am.