



Within the framework of the preparation of the municipal budgets for the 2024 year, the Socialist Municipal Group in Santa Pola has sent a battery of proposals to the Department of Finance for study and inclusion.

The councillors of the PSOE consider that it is a priority to invest in the improvement of existing infrastructure and in the creation of new ones that provide security and comfort to the citizens of the fishing village.

Thus, they request that the improvement of access to the institutes through the Barranco de Catarra, the expansion of the pavements on calle Elche (currently, those on the right side do not allow the passage of a person in a wheelchair), the improvement in accessibility and traffic management on Avda. Catalanet (a historical demand of the residents of the area) or the improvement of access to the Skate Park, among others.

They also request that 3 positions for environmental educators be created and financially provided, in order to comply with the Comprehensive Waste Plan of the Valencian Community.

They also urge the creation of new services for citizens, such as the reopening of a Housing Office that advises residents on evictions, rentals, buying and selling, etc. or the creation of a municipal building in Gran Alacant, which houses all the services provided by the council and the Local Development Agency, thus providing coverage to the residents of the neighbourhood, so that they do not have to travel to the urban centre to carry out any municipal procedure.

In addition, they also request an increase in the Youth allocation, so that an annual training and employment fair can be held, in such a way that all possible information is made available to young people to pursue non-compulsory studies or to join the world of work. Also, that the line of transportation scholarships for non-compulsory education students (Baccalaureate, Vocational Training and University) be launched again, which was implemented for the first time in the legislature in which the PSOE held the Mayor’s Office.