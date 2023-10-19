



A lot is currently being written about the increasing worldwide incidence of bed bugs (Cimex lectularius), and Spain is no exception. We can find them almost anywhere, in hotels, hostels, rural properties, etc.

Human beings travel more and more, which increases the probability of the spreading of these bed bugs, so if you feel itchy when getting back home from one of your there are a number of things that you can do.

The presence of bed bugs has multiplied over the last 20 years, with globalization. These insects remain attached to our clothes, all types of fabrics and they can even be found in the suitcases we use. Thus, we can take them with us on our travels, contributing to bed bug infestations in places where there were none before. But chance can also play a crucial role, as by chance bedbugs can infest a completely clean home.

Bed bugs do not transmit any diseases to people, however, they can cause problems to those people who have an allergic reaction to their bite, as is the case with other insects.

If you do come across the little mites, it is essential to contact a pest control company as soon as possible. So that a specialized treatment can be carried out. This will help prevent the proliferation of bed bugs and allow the population of these insects to be controlled.

The early action of pest control companies is vital, since it is a pest that is difficult to combat. A single pregnant female can generate an entire population of bed bugs so the best solution is to call the experts and trust in their specialised work.

How do we detect bed bugs?

Pay attention to bites that recur over time and in the same area of ​​the body.

To detect the presence of bed bugs, follow the advice of professionals. We can see them with the naked eye but we must pay close attention and it is not easy. They usually remain hidden during the day in the most remote areas of our house. Among their favourite hiding places are mattresses, beds, inside closets or furniture.

We must keep in mind that bed bugs usually come out to feed at night. They sense that we are sleeping through our body temperature and the levels of CO₂ we emit, at which time they take the opportunity to bite us.

Bed bug bites can be confused with mosquito bites, so there are some things that we must keep in mind to properly identify them. It is important to analyse if you are repeatedly bitten over time and in the same area of ​​our body: for example, if we see four bites close together in some part of our body – leg, back or belly, for example – this fits with the typical pattern of bites, bed bug bites. Mosquitoes bite and leave, bed bugs bite repeatedly and leave a reddish mark.

With this information, and the help of specialised pest control company, you have the tools to detect the presence of bed bugs and prevent the proliferation of these insects.